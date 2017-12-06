Graeme DanbyBorn 23 May 1962
Graeme Danby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/690d0a3a-adc7-424c-a049-6dd5380dc07c
Graeme Danby Biography (Wikipedia)
Graeme Danby (born 23 May 1962 in Consett, County Durham, England) is an operatic bass who has performed at several of the world's leading opera houses, notably the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and the English National Opera. He was educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London. He is known for his strong, dramatic portrayals of characters in the basso profondo repertoire.
He is currently Professor of Practice in the performing arts department at the University of Cumbria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graeme Danby Tracks
Sort by
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3dzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-11T10:45:23
11
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T10:45:23
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Graeme Danby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist