Graeme Danby (born 23 May 1962 in Consett, County Durham, England) is an operatic bass who has performed at several of the world's leading opera houses, notably the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and the English National Opera. He was educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London. He is known for his strong, dramatic portrayals of characters in the basso profondo repertoire.

He is currently Professor of Practice in the performing arts department at the University of Cumbria.