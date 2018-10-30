Dave Cuasito (born July 6, 1972), better known by his stage name D-Styles, is a hip hop producer and DJ. He has been a member of Invisibl Skratch Piklz, Beat Junkies, and Third Sight. He is a resident of Low End Theory.

In 2002, D-Styles released his solo album, Phantazmagorea, on Beat Junkie Sound. It was described by Fact as "the perfect evolution of hip hop's sample addiction: an album made entirely of samples manipulated by the human hand and overseen by a human brain."