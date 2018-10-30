D-StylesBorn 6 July 1972
D-Styles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/690ce101-65a4-4812-bfeb-c24721fd89b2
D-Styles Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Cuasito (born July 6, 1972), better known by his stage name D-Styles, is a hip hop producer and DJ. He has been a member of Invisibl Skratch Piklz, Beat Junkies, and Third Sight. He is a resident of Low End Theory.
In 2002, D-Styles released his solo album, Phantazmagorea, on Beat Junkie Sound. It was described by Fact as "the perfect evolution of hip hop's sample addiction: an album made entirely of samples manipulated by the human hand and overseen by a human brain."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
D-Styles Tracks
Sort by
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
Figure
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
Last played on
John Wayne On Acid
D-Styles
John Wayne On Acid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Wayne On Acid
Last played on
D-Styles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist