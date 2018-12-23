Seonaid Aitken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04f0xxk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/690aa284-4098-4f89-bf41-ad1666dd55c3
Seonaid Aitken Performances & Interviews
- Seonaid Aitken and Richard Michael - My Funny Valentinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m46lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m46lv.jpg2018-09-25T15:14:00.000ZSeonaid and Richard perform the Rogers and Hart classic on Jazz Nightshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m45pd
Seonaid Aitken and Richard Michael - My Funny Valentine
Seonaid Aitken Tracks
Sort by
What Are you Doing New Year's Eve?
Richard Michael & Seonaid Aitken
What Are you Doing New Year's Eve?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
What Are you Doing New Year's Eve?
Performer
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Richard Michael & Seonaid Aitken
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Performer
Last played on
Many a New Day
Seonaid Aitken
Many a New Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
Many a New Day
Performer
Last played on
Improvisation - 2 (Live in Concert)
Jason Singh
Improvisation - 2 (Live in Concert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qmc06.jpglink
Improvisation - 2 (Live in Concert)
Last played on
Improvisation - 1 (Live in Concert)
Jason Singh
Improvisation - 1 (Live in Concert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qmc06.jpglink
Improvisation - 1 (Live in Concert)
Last played on
My Funny Valentine (Live Session)
Seonaid Aitken
My Funny Valentine (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
My Funny Valentine (Live Session)
Performer
Last played on
Love Is...
Seonaid Aitken
Love Is...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
Love Is...
Last played on
Edge of Love
Seonaid Aitken
Edge of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f0xxk.jpglink
Edge of Love
Last played on
Back to artist