Manzoor Ashraf (February 1, 1938 - February 4, 2007) was a Pakistani film composer. He was one of the most famous music directors of Pakistan film industry. He had composed the highest number of film songs compared to any other music director in Pakistan. He composed approximately 2,800 songs in more than 400 films in his 45-year film career from 1956-2007. Numerous songs originally composed by him were also plagiarised by Indian composers and turned into hit Bollywood songs.