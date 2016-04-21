M. AshrafPakistani film music director. Born 1 February 1942. Died 4 February 2007
Manzoor Ashraf (February 1, 1938 - February 4, 2007) was a Pakistani film composer. He was one of the most famous music directors of Pakistan film industry. He had composed the highest number of film songs compared to any other music director in Pakistan. He composed approximately 2,800 songs in more than 400 films in his 45-year film career from 1956-2007. Numerous songs originally composed by him were also plagiarised by Indian composers and turned into hit Bollywood songs.
Dil Dil Dil Sambhala Ne Jaye
Dil Dil Dil Sambhala Ne Jaye
Dil Dil Dil Sambhala Ne Jaye
Good News For You (Bop Remix) (Feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Good News For You (Bop Remix) (Feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Dilbar Dilbara
Dilbar Dilbara
Dilbar Dilbara
Good News For You (Feat Nahid Akhtar)
Good News For You (Feat Nahid Akhtar)
Good News For You (Feat Nahid Akhtar)
dekka jaye ga (ost)
dekka jaye ga (ost)
dekka jaye ga (ost)
