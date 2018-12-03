Ezra Michael Koenig (born April 8, 1984) is an American internet radio host, musician, singer-songwriter, and playwright. He is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of alternative rock band Vampire Weekend. Additionally, Koenig is the creator of the Netflix animated comedy series Neo Yokio and also hosts the Apple Music radio talk show Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig. Time Crisis is currently[when?] airing its fourth season.

Over his career, Koenig has received many accolades for his efforts, including two Grammy nominations and one win for his work with Vampire Weekend, in 2010 and 2013 respectively, as well as a nomination in 2016 for his production work on Beyoncé's Lemonade. Vampire Weekend is expected to release their fourth album shortly, after a 6-year wait since their third album, Modern Vampires of the City.