Knuckle PuckFormed 2011
Knuckle Puck
2011
Knuckle Puck Biography (Wikipedia)
Knuckle Puck is an American pop punk band, formed in 2010 in the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The group started out covering songs, before the band members started writing songs in April 2011. Following this, the group released a number of EPs, one of which, While I Stay Secluded (2014), peaked at number 5 on the Heatseekers Albums chart. The band released a split EP with the UK band Neck Deep. The group signed to Rise in December 2014 and released its debut album, Copacetic, through the label in July 2015.
Knuckle Puck Tracks
Want Me Around
Calendar Days
Indecisive
Disdain
True Contrite
Poison Pen Letter
No Good
