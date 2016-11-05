Richard KerrBorn 1944
Richard Kerr
1944
Richard Kerr Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Buchanan Kerr (born 1944) is an English composer, who co-wrote "Mandy", "Looks Like We Made It" and "Somewhere in the Night" (all of which became hit singles for Barry Manilow) and "I'll Never Love This Way Again", for Dionne Warwick.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Kerr Performances & Interviews
Richard Kerr Tracks
Colour My World
Last played on
