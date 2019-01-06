Calum ScottBorn 12 October 1988
Calum Scott
1988-10-12
Calum Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Calum Scott (born 12 October 1988) is an English singer and songwriter. In 2013, he won a talent competition put on by his local newspaper. In 2015, he became known worldwide after competing on the popular television show Britain's Got Talent. He subsequently released his version of Robyn's hit "Dancing On My Own" as a single, which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and became the best-selling song that summer in the UK. In 2018, he collaborated with Leona Lewis on the single "You Are the Reason".
Calum Scott Performances & Interviews
- "It's ridiculous...I'm just a normal Yorkshire lad!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060sqgl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060sqgl.jpg2018-03-11T13:54:00.000ZCalum Scott talks about starting out in the music industryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060sq32
"It's ridiculous...I'm just a normal Yorkshire lad!"
Calum Scott Tracks
No Matter What
No Matter What
No Matter What
Dancing On My Own (Radio 2 Piano Room, 9 May 2018)
Dancing On My Own (Radio 2 Piano Room, 9 May 2018)
What I Miss Most
What I Miss Most
What I Miss Most
Dancing On My Own
Dancing On My Own
Dancing On My Own
Dancing On My Own (Tiesto remix)
Dancing On My Own (Tiesto remix)
Dancing On My Own (Tiesto remix)
Calum Scott
This Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21st Dec 2016)
This Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21st Dec 2016)
Need To Know
Need To Know
Need To Know
You Are the Reason (feat. Leona Lewis)
You Are the Reason (feat. Leona Lewis)
You Are the Reason (feat. Leona Lewis)
You Are The Reason
You Are The Reason
You Are The Reason
