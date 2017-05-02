Andy ScottMember of Sweet. Born 30 June 1949
Andy Scott
1949-06-30
Andy Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew David "Andy" Scott (born 30 June 1949) is a Welsh musician and songwriter. He is best known for being the lead guitarist and a backing vocalist in the band Sweet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Scott Tracks
Never Too Young
Andy Scott
Never Too Young
Never Too Young
Last played on
Intermittent
Andy Scott
Intermittent
Intermittent
Last played on
Herzog
Andy Scott
Herzog
Herzog
Last played on
Fujiko
Andy Scott
Fujiko
Fujiko
Last played on
Film from Seven Dances and No Looking Back
Andy Scott
Film from Seven Dances and No Looking Back
Film from Seven Dances and No Looking Back
Last played on
Andy Scott Links
