Incognito is a British acid jazz band. Their debut album, Jazz Funk, was released in 1981.

Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick is the band's leader, singer, guitarist, composer, and record producer. The band has included Linda Muriel, Jocelyn Brown, Maysa Leak, Tony Momrelle, Imaani, Vanessa Haynes, Mo Brandis, Natalie Williams, Carleen Anderson, Pamela (PY) Anderson, Kelli Sae, and Joy Malcolm.