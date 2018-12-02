The Sound Principle
The Sound Principle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68f8b91c-de38-4a33-bc19-20d40a4595bd
The Sound Principle Tracks
Sort by
Heartbreaking (Soul Revival Mix)
The Sound Principle
Heartbreaking (Soul Revival Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreaking (Soul Revival Mix)
Last played on
Heartbreaking (Phat Remix)
The Sound Principle
Heartbreaking (Phat Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreaking (Full Phat Mix)
The Sound Principle
Heartbreaking (Full Phat Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreaking (Full Phat Mix)
Last played on
Because You Love Me
The Sound Principle
Because You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because You Love Me
Last played on
Heartbreaking (Classic Mix Remaster)
The Sound Principle
Heartbreaking (Classic Mix Remaster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist