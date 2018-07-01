The San Diego Symphony is an American symphony orchestra, based in San Diego, California. The orchestra is resident at Copley Symphony Hall. The orchestra also serves as the orchestra for San Diego Opera.

On December 6, 1910, the orchestra gave its first concert as the San Diego Civic Orchestra. The orchestra encountered several periods of fiscal trouble over its history which forced it to cease operations. The first such period was from 1921 to 1926. The orchestra resumed limited summer concerts in 1927, but disbanded again in 1936. In 1949, the symphony began to play concerts again.

Copley Symphony Hall was built in 1929 as a French Rococo style luxury movie theater, the Fox Theater. The venue was conferred to the Symphony in 1984. From 1996 to 1998, the fiscal troubles of the orchestra led it to file for bankruptcy in May 1996 and to cease operations.

With a bankruptcy plan centered on a $2 million gift from Larry Robinson and through the pro bono efforts of prominent bankruptcy attorneys Ted Graham and Jeff Garfinkle of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, and receiver, Thomas F. Lennon, who managed the finances, the orchestra reorganized and restarted in 1998, with Jung-Ho Pak serving as artistic director. He had become the symphony's assistant conductor in 1994.