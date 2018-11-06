The UsersUK punk band. Formed 1976
The Users
1976
The Users Biography (Wikipedia)
The Users were a punk rock band formed in Cambridge, UK, that was active between 1977 and 1979.
The Users Tracks
The Users
Kicks in Style
The Users
Kicks in Style
Kicks in Style
All I Get
The Users
All I Get
All I Get
