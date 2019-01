Khalif Diouf, known by his stage name Le1f, is an American rapper and producer. He runs the hip hop label Camp & Street, a subsidiary of Greedhead Music. As a gay rapper he's garnered attention for his unique and subversive musical and performance styles. Following a series of well-received mixtapes and EPs, his debut studio album, Riot Boi, was released in November 2015.

