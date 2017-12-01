Le1fRapper and DJ Khalif Diouf
Le1f
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qvp2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68f1cb85-1091-499d-9109-0fcc3336de78
Le1f Biography (Wikipedia)
Khalif Diouf, known by his stage name Le1f, is an American rapper and producer. He runs the hip hop label Camp & Street, a subsidiary of Greedhead Music. As a gay rapper he's garnered attention for his unique and subversive musical and performance styles. Following a series of well-received mixtapes and EPs, his debut studio album, Riot Boi, was released in November 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Le1f Tracks
Sort by
Soda
Boody
Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Soda
Last played on
Drop Down (feat. Le1f & SOPHIE)
Lunice
Drop Down (feat. Le1f & SOPHIE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4n6m.jpglink
Drop Down (feat. Le1f & SOPHIE)
Last played on
Drop Down (feat. Le1f)
Lunice
Drop Down (feat. Le1f)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4n6m.jpglink
Drop Down (feat. Le1f)
Last played on
Umami / Water (Instrumental)
Le1f
Umami / Water (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Umami / Water (Instrumental)
Last played on
Nah
Le1f
Nah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Nah
Last played on
Wut
Le1f
Wut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Wut
Last played on
ΩΩΩ
Le1f
ΩΩΩ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
ΩΩΩ
Last played on
Boom
Le1f
Boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Boom
Last played on
Koi
Le1f
Koi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Koi
Last played on
Grace Alec Naomi
Le1f
Grace Alec Naomi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Grace Alec Naomi
Hi
Le1f
Hi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Hi
Change
Le1f
Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Change
Onyx (feat. Le1f)
Drew Lustman
Onyx (feat. Le1f)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Onyx (feat. Le1f)
Last played on
OICU (feat. P. Morris & Le1f)
Kelela
OICU (feat. P. Morris & Le1f)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
OICU (feat. P. Morris & Le1f)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Float
Le1f
Float
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvp2.jpglink
Float
Last played on
Le1f Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist