Yarbrough & PeoplesFormed 1980. Disbanded 1987
1980
Yarbrough & Peoples Biography
Yarbrough and Peoples was an American urban contemporary duo from Dallas, Texas. Their biggest selling release was "Don't Stop the Music," a US Billboard R&B chart topper in 1981.
Don't Stop The Music
Yarbrough & Peoples
Don't Stop The Music
A Closer Love Affair
Yarbrough & Peoples
A Closer Love Affair
A Closer Love Affair
Guilty
Yarbrough & Peoples
Guilty
Guilty
Don't Stop The Music
Yarbrough & Peoples
Don't Stop The Music
Don't Stop The Music
Feels So Good
Yarbrough & Peoples
Feels So Good
Feels So Good
Don't Waste My Time
Yarbrough & Peoples
Don't Waste My Time
Don't Waste My Time
