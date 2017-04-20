Minotaur Shock is the stage name of David Edwards, a Bristol-based electronica musician. His 2005 album Maritime was his first album released through 4AD Records, having previously released work via Manchester based Melodic. Edwards returned to Melodic for the release of his 2012 album, Orchard.

He also plays drums in Bronze Age Fox, a band from the Hanham area of Bristol. Since 2010, he has also released music under the stage name Principal Participant.