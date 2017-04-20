Minotaur Shock
Minotaur Shock
Minotaur Shock Biography
Minotaur Shock is the stage name of David Edwards, a Bristol-based electronica musician. His 2005 album Maritime was his first album released through 4AD Records, having previously released work via Manchester based Melodic. Edwards returned to Melodic for the release of his 2012 album, Orchard.
He also plays drums in Bronze Age Fox, a band from the Hanham area of Bristol. Since 2010, he has also released music under the stage name Principal Participant.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Minotaur Shock Tracks
Muesli
Muesli
Janet
Janet
Too Big To Quit
Too Big To Quit
The Broads
The Broads
Quint
Quint
Westonbirt
Westonbirt
Saundersfoot
Saundersfoot
Saundersfoot (Gold Panda Remix)
Saundersfoot (Gold Panda Remix)
Three Magpies
Three Magpies
This Plane Is Going To Fall
