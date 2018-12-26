Colin DavisBorn 25 September 1927. Died 14 April 2013
Sir Colin Rex Davis CH CBE (25 September 1927 – 14 April 2013) was an English conductor, known for his association with the London Symphony Orchestra, having first conducted it in 1959. His repertoire was broad, but among the composers with whom he was particularly associated were Mozart, Berlioz, Elgar, Sibelius, Stravinsky and Tippett.
He studied as a clarinettist, but was intent on becoming a conductor. After struggles as a freelance conductor from 1949 to 1957, he gained a series of appointments with orchestras including the BBC Scottish Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. He also held the musical directorships of Sadler's Wells Opera and the Royal Opera House, where he was principal conductor for over fifteen years. His guest conductorships included the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic and the Dresden Staatskapelle, among many others.
As a teacher, Davis held posts at the Royal Academy of Music, London, and the Landesgymnasium für Musik "Carl Maria von Weber" (preparatory school for music) in Dresden. He made his first gramophone recordings in 1958, and his discography over the next five decades was extensive, with a large number of studio recordings for Philips Records and a substantial catalogue of live recordings for the London Symphony Orchestra's own label.
The Shepherds' Farewell (L'enfance du Christ)
L'enfance du Christ (L'adieu des bergers)
L'enfance du Christ, Op 25, H 130: Part I, Le Songe d'Hérode, Scene 4 - la Voix Dit Vrai, Seigneur
Now the Great Bear and the Pleaides (Peter Grimes)
Lucio Silla (Overture)
Roman Carnival Overture
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
Le corsaire
The Abduction from the Seraglio (Overture)
Symphony No 4, 'The Inextinguishable' (4th mvt)
The Maid of Orleans: Ballet Music - Entracte & Danse des bohemiens
The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, the Mystic
La Damnation de Faust: Hungarian March
Les Troyens (Vallon Sonore)
Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio)
O statua gentilissima
Don Giovanni (Overture)
Kullervo, Op. 7: IV. Kullervo Goes to Battle
Der Freischütz: Act 2: Wolfs Glen Scene
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Hänsel und Gretel (Overture)
Overture: Der Freischutz
Laudate Dominium (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93 - Allegro vivace
Symphony No. 40 in G minor K. 550 - Molto allegro
Hungarian March (The Damnation of Faust)
Laudate Dominum
Academic Festival Overture
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose
Danse des polichinelles et des histrions (The Maid of Orleans)
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Symphony No. 104 in D major 'London'
Les Troyens: Royal Hunt and Storm
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
Pohjolas Daughter Op. 49
Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen (Der Freischütz)
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Symphony No.8 (Unfinished)
Symphony No.2 - Finale
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Symphony No 96 in D major, 'Miracle' (1st mvt)
Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)
Symphony No.104 - Finale
La finta giardiniera (Overture)
Proms 2011: Prom 67: Beethoven – Missa Solemnis
Proms 2011: Prom 53: Stravinsky, Ravel & Tchaikovsky
Proms 2008: Prom 62
Proms 2007: Prom 38 - In memoriam Lionel Bryer (14/6/1928 - 3/11/2006), co-founder of the European Union Youth Orchestra
Proms 2006: Prom 50
