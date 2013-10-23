La Grande Écurie et la Chambre du Roy is a French musical ensemble that performs using period instruments. The group was founded in 1966 by Jean-Claude Malgoire. While the ensemble has performed a wide repertoire from a variety of musical periods, the group has drawn particular acclaim for their performances of baroque music and the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The group has toured 5 continents and has made more than 100 recordings. The ensemble's recording of Antonio Vivaldi's Motezuma was awarded the Victoires de la musique classique in 1992. Their recording of Vivaldi's Vêpres pour la Nativité de la Vierge won the Grand Prix du Disque. The ensemble is supported financially by the France's Ministry of Culture.