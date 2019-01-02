SoulwaxBelgian indie/rock/electro band. Formed 1993
Soulwax Biography (Wikipedia)
Soulwax are a Belgian band from Ghent, centred around brothers David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele. Other current members include Igor Cavalera and Stefaan Van Leuven. They were first noticed after the release of their album Much Against Everyone's Advice, but after that, the Dewaeles started focusing on their other projects, such as 2manydjs (first known as The Fucking Dewaele Brothers/The Flying Dewaele Brothers). Their album As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt. 2 was named the best popular music album of 2002 by The New York Times. The brothers have also hosted a show on Belgian television, Alter8.
- Soulwax drop by 6 Music HQ with some EPIC tunes for Lauren!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067sk26.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067sk26.jpg2018-05-15T08:01:00.000ZLauren was joined in the studio by Soulwax who brought the chat and the tunes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0676zpc
- How to record a whole album in one take - Soulwax share their secretshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0554g9n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0554g9n.jpg2017-06-06T16:07:00.000ZDavid and Stephen Dewaele recorded all twelve tracks on their latest record in one go. It took a lot of preparation, and it all happened in their "dream HQ" in Ghent, Belgium.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0553w8t
