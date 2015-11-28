El DeBargeBorn 4 June 1961
El DeBarge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kbzxk.jpg
1961-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68eabc1f-f304-46cb-8015-6f9cb7af33c6
El DeBarge Biography (Wikipedia)
Eldra Patrick "El" DeBarge (born June 4, 1961) is an American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer and musician. During the early to mid-1980s he was the focal point and primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Popular songs led by El Debarge include "Time Will Reveal", "Stay with Me", "All This Love", and "Rhythm of the Night". As a solo artist, he is best known for his unique high tenor register, strong falsetto and the hits "Who's Johnny" and "Love Always", and for his collaborations with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans, Quincy Jones, Fourplay, and DJ Quik. DeBarge is a three-time Grammy nominee.
El DeBarge Tracks
Who's Johnny ('Short Circuit' Theme)
El DeBarge
Who's Johnny ('Short Circuit' Theme)
Who's Johnny ('Short Circuit' Theme)
The Secret Garden (feat. Usher, Barry White, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Tyrese & Tevin Campbell)
Quincy Jones
The Secret Garden (feat. Usher, Barry White, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Tyrese & Tevin Campbell)
The Secret Garden (feat. Usher, Barry White, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Tyrese & Tevin Campbell)
Who's Johnny?
El DeBarge
Who's Johnny?
Who's Johnny?
Rhythm Of The Night
El DeBarge
Rhythm Of The Night
Rhythm Of The Night
Stay With Me
El DeBarge
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Switch Up The Format
El DeBarge
Switch Up The Format
Switch Up The Format
5 Seconds
El DeBarge
5 Seconds
5 Seconds
I Like It
El DeBarge
I Like It
I Like It
