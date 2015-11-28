Eldra Patrick "El" DeBarge (born June 4, 1961) is an American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer and musician. During the early to mid-1980s he was the focal point and primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Popular songs led by El Debarge include "Time Will Reveal", "Stay with Me", "All This Love", and "Rhythm of the Night". As a solo artist, he is best known for his unique high tenor register, strong falsetto and the hits "Who's Johnny" and "Love Always", and for his collaborations with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans, Quincy Jones, Fourplay, and DJ Quik. DeBarge is a three-time Grammy nominee.