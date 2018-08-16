Shilpa Ray is an American singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York with a blues punk sound. Her music has been compared to Blondie, The Cramps and Screamin' Jay Hawkins and her singing has been compared to the style of Patti Smith, Nick Cave, and Ella Fitzgerald. Ray is notable for combining an Indian harmonium with a "big-voiced blues-rock howler" vocal approach. Her eponymous band signed a record contract with Northern Spy Records and has toured internationally.

Ray formed another band, Shilpa Ray and Her Happy Hookers, which Boston Globe critic Jonathan Perry described as the "best-named band" in a lineup of numerous indie bands in July 2010.[citation needed]

Ray was the songwriter and band leader, and described her role in her band to being similar to being in a "democracy under a dictatorship". She has performed with Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye. They also toured extensively with Man Man and Acid Mothers Temple. In an interview, she commented about being a female artist: "I think Feminism in America went through a huge backlash during the W. Bush years. We are now going through a cool Renaissance. There are tons of amazing female musicians and artists on the scene with something to contribute and it's not cheesy, kitschy, or female centric. It's universal."