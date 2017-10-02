Frog Pocket
Frog Pocket Biography (Wikipedia)
Frog Pocket is the recording name of John Charles Wilson, a Scottish musician. He is currently signed to Mike Paradinas' record label Planet Mu. He also runs his own record label, Mouthmoth. Wilson mixes elements of folk with electronica and often uses fast, noisy and complicated beats in his songs. His songs usually incorporate violin and guitar (often using harmonics).
Frog Pocket Tracks
Plinty
Frog Pocket
Plinty
Plinty
Last played on
An Interview
Frog Pocket
An Interview
An Interview
Last played on
Prog Focket
Frog Pocket
Prog Focket
Prog Focket
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Frog Pocket
Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow, UK
Frog Pocket Links
