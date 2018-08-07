William Bruce Field (born Wagga Wagga, 20 January 1953) is an Australian jazz, pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has run his own recording studio and has worked as a producer. His solo debut album, Bad Habits (June 1981), reached No. 1 on the Kent Music Report. His top 20 hit singles are "Bad Habits" (April 1981, No. 4), "You Weren't in Love with Me" (July 1981, No. 1) and "True Love" (1982, No. 17).