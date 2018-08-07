Billy Field
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68e31526-a96a-4dba-b655-a8d8f00ee7d2
Billy Field Biography (Wikipedia)
William Bruce Field (born Wagga Wagga, 20 January 1953) is an Australian jazz, pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has run his own recording studio and has worked as a producer. His solo debut album, Bad Habits (June 1981), reached No. 1 on the Kent Music Report. His top 20 hit singles are "Bad Habits" (April 1981, No. 4), "You Weren't in Love with Me" (July 1981, No. 1) and "True Love" (1982, No. 17).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Field Tracks
Sort by
Bad Habits
Billy Field
Bad Habits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Habits
Last played on
True Love
Billy Field
True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Love
Last played on
Good Golly Me
Billy Field
Good Golly Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Golly Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Billy Field
Billy Field Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist