The Crew-Cuts
Canadian vocal quartet. Formed 1952. Disbanded 1964
1952
The Crew-Cuts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crew-Cuts were a Canadian vocal quartet, that made a number of popular records that charted in the United States and worldwide. They named themselves after the then popular crew cut haircut, one of the first connections made between pop music and hairstyle.[citation needed] They were most famous for their recording of The Chords' hit record, "Sh-Boom."
The Crew-Cuts Tracks
Sh-Boom
Sh-Boom
Sh-Boom
Sh-Boom (Life Could Be A Dream)
Sh-Boom (Life Could Be A Dream)
Sh-Boom (Life Could Be A Dream)
Angels In The Sky
Angels In The Sky
Angels In The Sky
Earth Angel
Earth Angel
Earth Angel
Earth Angel - Crew Cuts
Earth Angel - Crew Cuts
Earth Angel - Crew Cuts
Life could be a dream
Life could be a dream
Life could be a dream
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
Crazy 'Bout Ya Baby
Crazy 'Bout Ya Baby
Crazy 'Bout Ya Baby
