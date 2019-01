Lucio Quarantotto (29 April 1957 – 31 July 2012) was an Italian songwriter best known for writing the lyrics for "Con te partirò" ("With you, I will leave"), to music composed by Francesco Sartori for Andrea Bocelli. The song was also recorded as a duet entitled "Time to Say Goodbye" by Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia