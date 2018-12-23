Nathan Pacheco is an American singer and songwriter. He was a featured vocalist during the 2009 tour for "Yanni Voices", produced by Walt Disney Records and is currently signed to the Disney Pearl Series sub-label.

Pacheco graduated from the music program of Brigham Young University, and also followed his love of culture and languages by continuing his education abroad in South America and Europe. Pacheco spent over two years in Brazil, being immersed in its culture and allowing its influence to contribute to his musical development. He eventually traveled throughout Brazil, performing both classical as well as some of Brazil's cultural music. He also spent time in Italy, studying the language while performing with the Opera Festival of Lucca. In all of these adventures to different countries, he was relentless in his efforts to learn the languages. The result is his ability to speak and compose in English, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish.

After auditioning for producer Ric Wake, who then introduced him to Yanni, Pacheco began putting lyrics and additional music to some of Yanni's most famous works, such as "Adagio," "Tribute," "Almost a Whisper," "Enchantment," "Secret Vows" and "In the Mirror." Upon completion of the recordings with Yanni, Pacheco gained national attention as the featured performer in two PBS television specials, which have been broadcast throughout 2008 through 2010. Pacheco then joined Yanni and his orchestra as a featured performer on a 100 concert tour throughout Latin America, Canada and the United States. He has twice been a performer on the national broadcast of Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on ABC - in 2010 (with Yanni) and 2011 (with Katherine Jenkins, only).