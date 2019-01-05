Lynsey de Paul (born Lynsey Monckton Rubin; 11 June 1948 – 1 October 2014) was an English singer-songwriter. She had chart hits in the UK and Europe in the 1970s, starting with the UK top 10 single "Sugar Me", becoming the first British female artist to achieve a number one with a self-written song (in Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands). She represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, scoring another chart topping hit in Switzerland and had a successful career as an Ivor Novello Award-winning composer, actress and television celebrity.