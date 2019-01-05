Lynsey de PaulBorn 11 June 1948. Died 1 October 2014
Lynsey de Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmpz.jpg
1948-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68d47eba-a349-4834-b5f7-93999e149fc1
Lynsey de Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynsey de Paul (born Lynsey Monckton Rubin; 11 June 1948 – 1 October 2014) was an English singer-songwriter. She had chart hits in the UK and Europe in the 1970s, starting with the UK top 10 single "Sugar Me", becoming the first British female artist to achieve a number one with a self-written song (in Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands). She represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, scoring another chart topping hit in Switzerland and had a successful career as an Ivor Novello Award-winning composer, actress and television celebrity.
Lynsey de Paul Tracks
Sugar Me
Lynsey de Paul
Sugar Me
Sugar Me
Won't Somebody Dance With Me
Lynsey de Paul
Won't Somebody Dance With Me
Won't Somebody Dance With Me
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Lynsey de Paul
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Happy Christmas To You From Me
No Honestly
Lynsey de Paul
No Honestly
No Honestly
Getting A Drag
Lynsey de Paul
Getting A Drag
Getting A Drag
Hollywood Romance
Lynsey de Paul
Hollywood Romance
Hollywood Romance
Rock Bottom
Lynsey de Paul
Rock Bottom
Rock Bottom
Storm In A Teacup
Lynsey de Paul
Storm In A Teacup
Storm In A Teacup
Ooh I Do
Lynsey de Paul
Ooh I Do
Ooh I Do
