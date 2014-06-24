Orquestra Imperial is a Brazilian Big Band formed in 2002 with the objective of recreating the typical Gafieira Samba sound. The group brought together notable names from the new Carioca pop scene such as Rodrigo Amarante (from the group Los Hermanos), Moreno Veloso, Domenico Lancellotti and Kassin (from the +2 project), Nina Becker, Thalma de Freitas, Max Sette and Rubinho Jacobina with experienced musicians like Nélson Jacobina (the composer of the Império Serrana) and the samba percussionist and singer Wilson das Neves. Other musicians who have contributed to the Orquestra include Berna Ceppas, Rodrigo Bartolo (who plays with Arnaldo Antunes and Duplexx), Pedro Sá (Caetano Veloso’s guitarist), Bidu Cordeiro (who accompanied the Paralamas do Sucesso and Reggae B) and DJ Marlboro who has gained the title of official Orquestra Imperial DJ.