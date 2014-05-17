Philip Paul Miller (22 January 1949 – 18 October 2017) was an English progressive rock/jazz guitarist who was part of the Canterbury scene.

Miller was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire. He was a member of the bands Delivery, Matching Mole, Hatfield and the North, National Health, Short Wave (with Hugh Hopper(†), Pip Pyle(†) and Didier Malherbe), and worked in solo projects and in his band In Cahoots, which he founded in 1982 with Richard Sinclair, Elton Dean(†), Peter Lemer, and Pip Pyle.

In 2005 and 2006, Miller toured with the re-united Hatfield and the North.