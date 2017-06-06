Ida Kristine Nielsen (born 1975), also known as Bass Ida, Bassida, and Ida Funkhouser, is a Danish bassplayer, composer and vocalist.

Nielsen started playing bass at age 16. During 1993–1998 she studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Music and finished her diploma with electric bass as her major instrument.

She is known for being a member of several bands, such as Belgian Zap Mama, Danish pop rock band Michael Learns to Rock, American funk band the New Power Generation, and funk rock trio 3rdeyegirl (2012–present). The latter two were backing bands for Prince.

In 2008 she released her first solo album, Marmelade.

In 2010 Nielsen started working with Prince, and became a member of The New Power Generation as singer and bassist. This cooperation continued until Prince's death in 2016.

In 2014 Nielsen released her second album Sometimes a Girl Needs Sugar Too, and in 2016 released her third album TurnItUp in memory of Prince.

Her first single "SHOWMEWHATUGOT" (from "TurnItUp") was hand-picked by Prince to be "Purple pick of the week" on TIDAL when it was released.