John Digweed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgzx.jpg
1967-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68cac857-3147-43d0-879e-c63dc9c82014
John Digweed Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas John Digweed (born 1 January 1967) is a British DJ, record producer and actor. DJ Magazine voted him World No 1 DJ in 2001. As well as achieving success as a solo act, he has collaborated with Sasha as Sasha & John Digweed, and with Nick Muir as Bedrock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Digweed Performances & Interviews
John Digweed Tracks
Sort by
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
Luke Brancaccio
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
Last played on
Devenier
Eagles & Butterflies
Devenier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Devenier
Last played on
Crazy Diamond
Eagles & Butterflies
Crazy Diamond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Crazy Diamond
Last played on
Crazy Diamond
Eagles & Butterflies
Crazy Diamond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Crazy Diamond
Last played on
For What You Dream Of
John Digweed
For What You Dream Of
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
For What You Dream Of
Last played on
Tracer
Emerson
Tracer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Tracer
Last played on
Fanfare
Darren Emerson
Fanfare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhxh.jpglink
Fanfare
Last played on
Crystal (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
New Order
Crystal (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y7hlb.jpglink
Crystal (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
Last played on
Groove Del Verano (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
Nick Muir
Groove Del Verano (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Groove Del Verano (John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix)
Last played on
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
ODESZA
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvx4y.jpglink
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
Last played on
Gigawave (Fairmont Mix)
Nick Muir
Gigawave (Fairmont Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Gigawave (Fairmont Mix)
Last played on
Dawnbreaker (King Unique Remix)
John Digweed
Dawnbreaker (King Unique Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Dawnbreaker (King Unique Remix)
Last played on
Forge (feat. Second Hand Satellites & Nick Muir)
John Digweed
Forge (feat. Second Hand Satellites & Nick Muir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Forge (feat. Second Hand Satellites & Nick Muir)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
John Digweed, OC & VERDE, Steve Parry, East End Dubs and Ingi Visions
Mint Club, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T10:32:37
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
John Digweed Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist