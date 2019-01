Thomas John Digweed (born 1 January 1967) is a British DJ, record producer and actor. DJ Magazine voted him World No 1 DJ in 2001. As well as achieving success as a solo act, he has collaborated with Sasha as Sasha & John Digweed, and with Nick Muir as Bedrock.

