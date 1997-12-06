Cath Coffey
Cath Coffey (born Catherine Muthoni Coffey) is one of the earliest members of British rap band Stereo MCs. The single "Elevate My Mind", off the Stereo MCs album Supernatural, in which Coffey was the backing vocalist, was the first British rap single to reach the US pop charts.
After the release of their album Supernatural, the Stereo MCs released their critically acclaimed album Connected in 1992, on which Coffey is featured on the popular tracks "Connected", "Ground Level" and "Step It Up".
Coffey was featured on the second album by Tricky, Nearly God, released in 1996. She released a solo album (Japan only)-Mind the Gap on Island Records in 1997.
