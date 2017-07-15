JackmasterScottish DJ Jack Revill. Born 1 November 1986
Jack Revill, better known as Jackmaster, (born 11 January 1986) is a Scottish DJ from Glasgow. He is a co-founder of the record label and club night Numbers as well as Wireblock, Dress 2 Sweat and Point.One Recordings.
He is renowned for his in-depth and diverse music taste and ability to mix a multitude of different genres as well as being one of a few examples of a DJ known primarily as a DJ (rather than a producer), alongside Hessle Audio’s Ben UFO and Rinse FM’s Oneman
