Jack Revill, better known as Jackmaster, (born 11 January 1986) is a Scottish DJ from Glasgow. He is a co-founder of the record label and club night Numbers as well as Wireblock, Dress 2 Sweat and Point.One Recordings.

He is renowned for his in-depth and diverse music taste and ability to mix a multitude of different genres as well as being one of a few examples of a DJ known primarily as a DJ (rather than a producer), alongside Hessle Audio’s Ben UFO and Rinse FM’s Oneman