Ulrich Eisenlohr
Ulrich Eisenlohr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68c2a2f5-e6e2-4af5-bfde-b3557220ecd9
Ulrich Eisenlohr Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulrich Eisenlohr is a German classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ulrich Eisenlohr Tracks
Sort by
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
Last played on
Die Advokaten D.37 for 2 tenors, bass & piano
Franz Schubert
Die Advokaten D.37 for 2 tenors, bass & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Advokaten D.37 for 2 tenors, bass & piano
Last played on
Geist der Liebe (Der Abend schleiert) [2nd version] D.747 for 2 tenors, 2 basse
Markus Schafer, Marcus Schmidl, Ulrich Eisenlohr, Franz Schubert, Marcus Ullmann & Thomas E. Bauer
Geist der Liebe (Der Abend schleiert) [2nd version] D.747 for 2 tenors, 2 basse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Das Dorfchen D.598 for male voices
Markus Flaig, Marcus Schmidl, Franz Schubert, Marcus Ullmann, Thomas E. Bauer & Ulrich Eisenlohr
Das Dorfchen D.598 for male voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Das Dorfchen D.598 for male voices
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist