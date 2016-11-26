SYKES3-piece electronic / alt-pop female fronted band based in London. Formed 1 July 2012
SYKES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z4p9.jpg
2012-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68c27892-87e8-4052-8662-b2c223249b01
SYKES Performances & Interviews
- SYKES - Best Thinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wyhpr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wyhpr.jpg2015-07-15T23:08:00.000ZSYKES perform Best Thing at T in the Park 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x5zfw
SYKES - Best Thing
- SYKES - Best Thinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wfx7l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wfx7l.jpg2015-07-08T10:40:00.000ZListen to Best Thing by BBC Introducing act SYKES, showcased on the Radio 1 playlist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wky90
SYKES - Best Thing
SYKES Tracks
Sort by
Ready For Us (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 26th November 2016) (feat. SYKES)
Draper
Ready For Us (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 26th November 2016) (feat. SYKES)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhy1v.jpglink
Younger Mind
SYKES
Younger Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqqr2.jpglink
Younger Mind
Last played on
Ready For Us (feat. SYKES)
Draper
Ready For Us (feat. SYKES)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhy1v.jpglink
Ready For Us (feat. SYKES)
Last played on
Chances
SYKES
Chances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqqr2.jpglink
Chances
Last played on
Best Thing (T In The Park 2015)
SYKES
Best Thing (T In The Park 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqqr2.jpglink
Best Thing (T In The Park 2015)
Last played on
Best Thing
SYKES
Best Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w23j8.pnglink
Best Thing
Last played on
Anybody Out There
SYKES
Anybody Out There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqqr2.jpglink
Anybody Out There
Last played on
I'd Do It Again
SYKES
I'd Do It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3tmw.jpglink
I'd Do It Again
Last played on
SYKES Links
Back to artist