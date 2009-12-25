FriendlyAustralian born London DJ
Friendly
Friendly Biography
Friendly (Andrew Kornweibel) is a breaks’ producer and DJ. Originally from Australia he is now based in London.
Friendly's debut album, Hello Bellybutton (released on his own Gulp Communications label), was nominated for Best Dance Release at the 1998 ARIA Music Awards. The follow-up album, Akimbo' debuted at #20 on the Australian albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
