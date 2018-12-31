Alexander Paul Coe (born 4 September 1969), known mononymously as Sasha, is a Welsh DJ and record producer. He is best known for his live events and electronic music as a solo artist, as well as his collaborations with British DJ John Digweed as Sasha & John Digweed. He was voted World No. 1 DJ in 2000 in a poll conducted by DJ Magazine. He is a four-time International Dance Music Awards winner, four-time DJ Awards winner and Grammy Award nominee.

Sasha began his career playing acid house dance music in the late 1980s. He partnered with John Digweed in 1993, touring internationally and producing a series of mix albums (compilations of other artists' work played in a continuous fashion).

Sasha has remixed tracks for artists such as Madonna, The Chemical Brothers and Hot Chip. Sasha's remixing and production often combine electronic music genres, making it difficult for critics to pinpoint his musical style. As well as remixes and compilation albums, Sasha has produced three albums of original works: The Qat Collection in 1994, Airdrawndagger in 2002, and Scene Delete in 2016.