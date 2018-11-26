The Tulla Céilí BandFormed 1946
The Tulla Céilí Band
1946
The Tulla Céilí Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tulla Céilí Band is a noted Irish Céilidh band.
Concertina Reel/Coffey's Reel
Concertina Reel/Coffey's Reel
Imelda Roland's/Cregg's Pipes
Imelda Roland's/Cregg's Pipes
THE BUTCHER'S JIG/THE LARK'S MARCH/THE GANDER AT THE PRATIE HOLE
THE BARRERING RAM/BILL HARTE'S/WARD'S JIG
The Hole In The Hedge / Seamus Cooley's / Kerfunken Jig
The Battle Of Aughrim
The Battle Of Aughrim
COOLEYS/THE CUP OF TEA/THE WISE MAID
COOLEYS/THE CUP OF TEA/THE WISE MAID
P. Joe's / The Mountain Lark
P. Joe's / The Mountain Lark
LOUGH GOWNA/THE GANDER AT THE PRATIE HOLE/THE PIPE ON THE HOB
GEORGE WHYTE'S FAVOURITE/THE ASH PLANT/THE MERRY HARRIERS/TEAR THE CALICO
The Teetotaler (Reels)
The Teetotaler (Reels)
Reels:Johnny Allen's Reel/Sporting Nell/Toss The Feathers
The House In The Glen/The Bohola Jig
The House In The Glen/The Bohola Jig
The Sailor On The Rock/Last Night's Fun/The Abbey Reel
The Humours Of Tulla
The Humours Of Tulla
The Teetotaler
The Teetotaler
Lough Gowna/Tha Gander At The Pratie Hole/The
Dumphy's Hornpipe/Tuamgraney Castle
Dumphy's Hornpipe/Tuamgraney Castle
