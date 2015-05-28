Marta JandováBorn 13 April 1974
Marta Verner (née. Jandová) (born 13 April 1974) is a Czech musician and actress, best known for being the lead singer of the German alternative rock band Die Happy. She represented the Czech Republic in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Václav Noid Bárta with the song "Hope Never Dies".
