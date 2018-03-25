Karl BergerBorn 30 March 1935
Karl Hans Berger (born March 30, 1935 in Heidelberg, Germany) is a jazz pianist, composer, and educator.
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
John Surman
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
Music, Wisdom, Love (feat. Karl Berger)
Don Cherry
Music, Wisdom, Love (feat. Karl Berger)
Music, Wisdom, Love (feat. Karl Berger)
