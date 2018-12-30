Jonathan ButlerBorn 10 October 1961
Jonathan Butler
Jonathan Butler Biography
Jonathan Kenneth Butler (born 10 October 1961) is a South African singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music is often classified as R&B, jazz fusion or worship music.
If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)
Jonathan Butler
If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023l3mt.jpglink
If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)
Last played on
Lies
Jonathan Butler
Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lies
Last played on
Take Good Care Of Me
Jonathan Butler
Take Good Care Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Good Care Of Me
Last played on
Maria (feat. Jonathan Butler) - Dave Grusin
Dave Grusin
Maria (feat. Jonathan Butler)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maria (feat. Jonathan Butler)
Last played on
Do You Know The way To San Jose
Jonathan Butler
Do You Know The way To San Jose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know The way To San Jose
Last played on
Lies (Edited Version)
Jonathan Butler
Lies (Edited Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lies (Edited Version)
Last played on
Sing Me Your Love Song
Jonathan Butler
Sing Me Your Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Me Your Love Song
Last played on
Merry Christmas To You
Jonathan Butler
Merry Christmas To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Merry Christmas To You
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Jonathan Butler
I'll Be Home For Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Breeze
Jonathan Butler
African Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Breeze
Last played on
Never Find A Better Love
Jonathan Butler
Never Find A Better Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Find A Better Love
Last played on
