Alberta Cross
Alberta Cross Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberta Cross are an Anglo-Swedish rock band, formed in 2005 in London, England by singer-guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee and bassist Terry Wolfers.
In 2013 Wolfers left the band, leaving Stakee as the only permanent member of the band. The band's official Facebook page lists band members as "Petter Ericson Stakee and friends!".
Alberta Cross Tracks
Ghost Of Santa Fe
Lay Down
Magnolia
Lucy Rider
Old Man Chicago
Atx
Taking Control
Steel and Glass
Song 3 Blues
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T09:31:40
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Alberta Cross Links
