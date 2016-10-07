Wim Henderickx (born 1962 in Lier, Belgium) is a Flemish composer of Contemporary classical music based in Antwerp, Belgium. He studied composition and percussion at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp, sonology at IRCAM and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague. In the 1990s he also attended the Darmstadt New Music Summer School. He teaches composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp and the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. Since 2000 he is the main coach of the Summer Composition Course SoundMine for young composers at Provinciaal Domein Dommelhof in Neerpelt (BE), organised by Musica, Impulse Centre for Music. Since August 2013 he is artist-in-residence at deFilharmonie, new name is the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra (2017). He is also composer-in-residence at Muziektheater Transparant.