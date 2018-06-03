The FrightsFormed 5 November 2012
The Frights
2012-11-05
The Frights Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frights are an American surf punk band consisting of Mikey Carnevale (guitar/lead vocals), Richard Dotson (bass/vocals), Marc Finn (drums), and Jordan Clark (guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
The Frights Tracks
Crutch
The Frights
Crutch
Crutch
Last played on
This Is the End
The Frights
This Is the End
This Is the End
Last played on
