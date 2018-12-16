Claudine ClarkSoul singer. Born 26 April 1941
Claudine Clark
1941-04-26
Claudine Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudine Clark (born April 26, 1941) is an American R&B musician, best known as the singer and composer of the 1962 hit, "Party Lights", which reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Clark was born in Macon, Georgia, but grew up in Philadelphia, began recording in 1958 for the Herald record label, then moved to New York. She had a hit with her second single for Chancellor Records, the self-penned "Party Lights," but her follow-up, "Walkin' Through a Cemetery", was a commercial failure. She continued to record and compose, including under the alias Joy Dawn for the Swan Records label.
Claudine Clark Tracks
My Baby's Cool
Claudine Clark
My Baby's Cool
My Baby's Cool
Walkin' Through A Cemetery
Claudine Clark
Walkin' Through A Cemetery
Walkin' Through A Cemetery
Party Lights
Claudine Clark
Party Lights
Party Lights
The Telephone Game
Claudine Clark
The Telephone Game
The Telephone Game
Disappointed
Claudine Clark
Disappointed
Disappointed
