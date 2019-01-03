Shirley EllisBorn 19 January 1929. Died 5 October 2005
Shirley Ellis
1929-01-19
Shirley Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Marie O'Garra (stage name: Shirley Ellis; married name: Shirley Elliston; 19 January 1929 [though her Social Security card shows 20 Jan 1927] – 5 October 2005) was an American soul music singer and songwriter of West Indian origin. She is best known for her novelty hits "The Nitty Gritty" (1963) (US no. 8), "The Name Game" (1964) (US no. 3) and "The Clapping Song" (1965) (US no. 8 and UK no. 6). "The Clapping Song" sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc.
Shirley Ellis Tracks
Soul Time
The Clapping Song
The Name Game
C.C. Rider
Ever See A Diver Kiss His Wife While The Bubbles Bounce About Above The Water?
The Name Game (Extended Version)
Sugar Let's Shing A Ling
