William SteinbergConductor. Born 1 August 1899. Died 16 May 1978
1899-08-01
William Steinberg Biography (Wikipedia)
William Steinberg (Cologne, August 1, 1899 – New York City, May 16, 1978) was a German-American conductor.
Venus, the bringer of peace (The Planets)
Gustav Holst
The Planets, Op. 32: ii) Venus, the bringer of peace
Gustav Holst
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 53
Antonín Dvořák
Polovtsian Dance (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Mars, the Bringer of War (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Violin Concerto in A minor
Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie espagnole Op.21 for violin and orchestra
Édouard Lalo
Italian Serenade for string quartet
Hugo Wolf
