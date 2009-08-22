Stuart David PriceBorn 9 September 1977
Stuart David Price
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68a6a00d-ace3-4244-8a0a-b98ab2100667
Stuart David Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Price (born 9 September 1977) is a three-time Grammy-winning English electronic musician, DJ, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with artists including Madonna, The Killers, New Order, Kylie Minogue, Example, Take That, Missy Elliott, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Seal, Keane, Frankmusik, Hard-Fi, Hurts and Everything Everything. His acts include his own band Zoot Woman (with Adam Blake and Johnny Blake), Les Rythmes Digitales, Paper Faces, Man With Guitar, Thin White Duke (not to be confused with David Bowie's earlier persona of the same name), and the parodic French moniker Jacques Lu Cont (though he actually grew up in Reading, England).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart David Price Tracks
Sort by
The Look, The Sound (Automatic Panic Remix) (ft. P Diddy)
Stuart David Price
The Look, The Sound (Automatic Panic Remix) (ft. P Diddy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist