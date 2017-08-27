Anuj
Anuj Biography (Wikipedia)
Anuj is an Indian born Australian pop singer. He had three top 50 singles on the ARIA singles chart. He is currently a member of Sydney hip hop outfit King Farook sharing lead vocal duties with Antonio Chiappetta.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anuj Tracks
Filter Coffee
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
