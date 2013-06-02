André CeccarelliBorn 5 January 1946
André "Dédé" Ceccarelli (born 5 January 1946 in Nice, France) is a French jazz drummer who has collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sting, Enrico Rava, Kenny Wheeler, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stéphane Grappelli, Didier Lockwood, Chick Corea, Joey DeFrancesco, John McLaughlin, Biréli Lagrène, Christian Escoudé, Philippe Catherine, Nguyên Lê and Sylvain Luc.
