André "Dédé" Ceccarelli (born 5 January 1946 in Nice, France) is a French jazz drummer who has collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sting, Enrico Rava, Kenny Wheeler, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stéphane Grappelli, Didier Lockwood, Chick Corea, Joey DeFrancesco, John McLaughlin, Biréli Lagrène, Christian Escoudé, Philippe Catherine, Nguyên Lê and Sylvain Luc.